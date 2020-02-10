Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Complete list of winners at the 92nd Academy Awards

By FPJ Web Desk

'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix became the first one to win best actor for a comic book character

Photo by AFP

Hollywood's most glitzy gala event -- Academy Awards – is back and has 24 prizes up for grabs. In a first for South Korea, master-director Bong Joon Ho earned the Academy Award for best original screenplay for his genre-defying "Parasite", while filmmaker Taika Waititi bagged the Oscar in the adapted screenplay category. 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix became the first one to win best actor for a comic book character.

Superstar Brad Pitt, who has been this award season's darling with his funny, self-deprecating speeches, won his maiden acting Oscar for his performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood memory capsule "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Here are the winners of the Oscars 2020:

Best picture

Parasite

Bong Joon Ho
Best actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Joaquin Phoenix
Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Music (original song)

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

Music (original score)

Joker

International feature film

South Korea, Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Visual effects

1917

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mixing

1917

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Laura Dern
Documentary short feature

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Documentary feature

American Factory

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Best production design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Live-action short film

The Neighbors' Window

Best adapted screenplay

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi
Photos by AFP

Best original screenplay

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film

Hair Love

Animated feature film

Toy Story 4

