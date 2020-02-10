Oscars 2020: Complete list of winners at the 92nd Academy Awards

Hollywood's most glitzy gala event -- Academy Awards – is back and has 24 prizes up for grabs. In a first for South Korea, master-director Bong Joon Ho earned the Academy Award for best original screenplay for his genre-defying "Parasite", while filmmaker Taika Waititi bagged the Oscar in the adapted screenplay category. 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix became the first one to win best actor for a comic book character.
Superstar Brad Pitt, who has been this award season's darling with his funny, self-deprecating speeches, won his maiden acting Oscar for his performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood memory capsule "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".
Here are the winners of the Oscars 2020:
Best picture
Parasite
Best actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Music (original song)
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
Music (original score)
Joker
International feature film
South Korea, Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Visual effects
1917
Best film editing
Ford v Ferrari
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
Best sound mixing
1917
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Documentary short feature
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Documentary feature
American Factory
Best costume design
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Best production design
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Live-action short film
The Neighbors' Window
Best adapted screenplay
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Best original screenplay
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Animated short film
Hair Love
Animated feature film
Toy Story 4
