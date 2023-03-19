Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh wants to work with THIS Bollywood Actor

Michelle Yeoh | Photo File

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once actress Michelle Yeoh managed to bag the Oscars for ‘Best Actress’ in a lead role this year, and she is on cloud nine after this big achievement.

She was astounded by her achievement, given how many others were vying for this coveted title. She is being offered a lot of projects now and has also revealed the name of one Bollywood star with whom she wishes to work once in her career.

The Hollywood actress is all praise for one Bollywood actor and admires his work. Well, it’s none other than Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. Yes, that’s right!

Michelle Yeoh praised Aamir in a decade-old interview, a video of which has gone viral on the internet. In her conversation with Bollywood Hungama in 2013, the actress revealed how she and Aamir were both representatives of the same NGO but never got an opportunity to work in collaboration. She didn’t just call him an amazing actor, but also a great human being.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Michelle Yeoh’s open announcement to Aamir Khan

In the throwback interview that is going viral, you will witness the actress saying, "I never worked with Aamir Khan, but both of us are brand ambassadors for the NGO 'Live to Love', which aims to protect the environment. I am one of the biggest fans of his work. He is not just an outstanding actor but also a great and compassionate human being. And I just wish I could soon get an opportunity to work with him. Did you hear this, Aamir?"

She was also asked if she had seen Aamir Khan's superhit film "3 Idiots" in that old interview.To this, she stated, "Yeah, Of Course! I think everybody has already seen it. It was charming, funny, and so smart."

Aamir Khan: Professional Front

We saw the Ghajini actor last in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside actress Kareena Kapoor. This film fell victim to the boycott trends and failed miserably in theaters. However, it was well received by the audience when it arrived on OTT.

After this, the actor is reportedly taking a break from movies. He stated that he wants to spend some time with his family and will work on something after a while.

As per reports, he is planning to come up with another Hollywood adaptation, but as a producer. He has reportedly approached Salman Khan to direct the film.