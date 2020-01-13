Oscar Nominations 2020: The Complete List

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday with Todd Phillips' "Joker" leading the pack with 11 nods, closely followed by Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and Sam Mendes' "1917 with 10 each.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's class satire "Parasite" also received a lot of love from Academy voters and bagged six nominations including the best film, best international film, best director and best original screenplay.

The Oscars will take place on February 9 this year.

Here are the nominations in all the 24 categories:

Best picture:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Ford v Ferrari

Best actress in a leading role:

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Best actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes" Best director

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Best actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Best actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Best international feature film

South Korea, "Parasite"

Spain, "Pain and Glory"

France, "Les Misérables"

North Macedonia, "Honeyland"

Poland, "Corpus Christi" Best adapted screenplay

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Little Women"

"The Two Popes"

"Joker"

Best original screenplay

"Marriage Story"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

"Knives Out"

"1917"

Best animated feature film

"Toy Story 4"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" "Missing Link"

"I Lost My Body"

"Klaus"

Best documentary feature

"American Factory"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"Honeyland"

"For Sama"

"The Cave"

Best documentary short subject

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

Best animated short film

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Best live action short film

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

Best film editing

"The Irishman"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Parasite"

"Joker"

"Jojo Rabbit"

Best cinematography

"1917," Roger Deakins

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Robert Richardson

"The Irishman," Rodrigo Prieto

"Joker," Lawrence Sher

"The Lighthouse," Jarin Blaschke

Best original score

"1917," Thomas Newman

"Joker," Hildur Guðnadóttir

"Little Women," Alexandre Desplat

"Marriage Story," Randy Newman

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," John Williams

Best original song

"I'm Standing With You," from "Breakthrough"

"Into the Unknown," from "Frozen II"

"Stand Up," from "Harriet"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," from "Toy Story 4" Best visual effects

"Avengers: Endgame"

"The Lion King"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

"The Irishman"

"1917"

Best production design

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"The Irishman"

"1917"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Parasite"

Best sound mixing

"1917"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Ad Astra"

"Joker"

Best sound editing

"1917"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Joker"

Best makeup and hairstyling

"Bombshell"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

"1917"

Best costume design