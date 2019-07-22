Original ‘O Saki Saki’ girl Koena Mitra gets six-months jail

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra has been convicted by a metropolitan magistrate's court in a case of cheque bouncing. She was also sentenced to simple imprisonment of six months, earlier this month. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the case was registered after a complaint was filed by model Poonam Sethi. According to the complaint, Koena was asked to pay Rs 4.64 lakh, of which Rs 1.64 lakh was the interest component.

The model registered the case against the actress as many as six years ago after her cheque bounced for 'want of funds.' However, Mitra has refuted the allegations and would be fighting against the verdict in a legal arrangement. Andheri Metropolitan Court Magistrate Ketaki Chavan rejected most of the arguments raised by Koena.

The report further states that Koena in her counter argument suggested that the complainant (model) did not have sufficient financial capacity in order to be able to lend Rs 22 lakh. As per the case registered, Koena borrowed this amount over a period of time and when it came to repaying it back, she gave a cheque of Rs 3 Lakh which bounced.

Koena was quoted saying, “The case is totally false and I have been framed in the matter. During the final argument, my lawyer could not be present in the court and hence my side was not heard and the order was passed without my hearing. We will be challenging the judgement in the higher court and my lawyers are in the process of appealing.”