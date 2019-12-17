Oops! When Kajol almost got into the wrong car

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol had a crazy faux pas moment over the weekend.
It happened when she stepped out for dinner at a happening restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu area. As she was leaving for home after dinner, Kajol inadvertently almost stepped into the wrong car!
It was thanks to the posse of shutterbugs, who had gathered around clicking the celebrities, that Kajol realised her gaffe.
A video of the incident has been going viral on social media.
Meanwhile on work front, Kajol is currently gearing up for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which will see her sharing screen space with hubby Ajay after a long hiatus. The period drama is based on the 17th century warrior Tanaji Malusare, the actress will be seen in the role of his wife Savitribai Malusare.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. The cast also includes names such as Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Padmavati Rao and Jagapathi Babu, among others. The film releases January 10, 2020.
