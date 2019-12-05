Only mothers can notice: Deepika Padukone opens up on fighting depression

In a first person piece, she throws light on about how according to W.H.O, 300 million people across the world are facing the same challenge silently and totally unaware of the fact that what is happening to them. She says, “Only a person close to you like your mother will only notice such things.”

When she faced a similar situation a few years back in her life, she was a frontier to address the issue and came up with the foundation called ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’.

In India where Mental Health is treated as a taboo, Deepika Padukone wants to remove the stigma around the illness and urge people to break the silence about their stories and seek help if required to come out of this situation. Her foundation aims at spreading awareness via various mediums

It is so inspiring to see the actress address this issue at an international level like this.