One with Nick Jonas's Bag: Priyanka Chopra's husband channels his inner Joey Tribbiani

After celebrating Holi with the Ambani clan and other Bollywood celebrities, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas jetted off to Pune to have a chill weekend. The couple was spotted at the airport on Tuesday, before they took a flight back to the US. While Priyanka looked ever so stylish in her airport ensemble, it's Nick Jonas's man purse that grabbed our attention. Nick Jonas channelled his inner Joey Tribbiani at the airport as he flaunted a black man purse.
Singer Nick Jonas wore a pair of black pants and a white t-shirt. He layered his casual ensemble with a black jacket with red chequered sleeves and completed the look with a pair of fresh white sneakers. However, it is his leather man purse with a golden chain that stole the show.
Man purses can be hard to carry off but the pop singer took cues from Joey and effortlessly flaunted it. In 'The One With Joey's Bag' - thirteenth episode of the fifth season of Friends - Matt LeBlanc set major fashion goals and showed us how it's done.
Priyanka was seen clad in a blue flared jeans and a blue satin shirt with floral motifs. 'The Sky is Pink' actress layered her look with a black blazer and black pumps.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were last seen in Jonas Brothers' music video 'What A Man Gotta Do'. More than the tempo and the peppy track, the video t the chemistry of Priyanka and Nick a notch higher, where both were seen goofing around and seducing each other with some naughty antics.
Jonas Brothers last year's track 'Sucker' too garnered great reviews from the audience, which was Priyanka's debut in the boy band's songs.
