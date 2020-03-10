One with Nick Jonas's Bag: Priyanka Chopra's husband channels his inner Joey Tribbiani

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were last seen in Jonas Brothers' music video 'What A Man Gotta Do'. More than the tempo and the peppy track, the video t the chemistry of Priyanka and Nick a notch higher, where both were seen goofing around and seducing each other with some naughty antics.

Jonas Brothers last year's track 'Sucker' too garnered great reviews from the audience, which was Priyanka's debut in the boy band's songs.