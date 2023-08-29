Onam 2023: Anna Ben, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Malavika Mohanan: Malayali Beauties Flaunt Their Festive Best: PHOTOS

With Onam 2023 festivities ongoing, leading Malayalam cinema's beauties took to the ocassion to look their prettiest. Here's looking at some of our select best |
Anna Ben is radiant as she surrounds herself with fresh, handpicked flowers | Instagram: Anna Ben
The jasmine flowers around Malavika Mohanan's hair radiates countryside humility | Instagram: Malavika Mohanan
Kalyani Priyadarshan flaunts a hint of neon in a traditional Kasavu saree | Instagram: Kalyani Priyadarshan
Anupama Parameswaran makes for the perfect Keralite beauty during an Onam festivity | Instagram: Anupama Parameswaran
Actress and model Anju Kurian's Kasavu saree is just gorgeous | Instagram: Anju Kurian
Anikha Surendran opts for a muted, printed cotton saree which is perfect for an otherwise humid state because comfort is key | Instagram: Anikha Surendran