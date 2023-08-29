 Onam 2023: Anna Ben, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Malavika Mohanan: Malayali Beauties Flaunt Their Festive Best: PHOTOS
Onam 2023: Anna Ben, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Malavika Mohanan: Malayali Beauties Flaunt Their Festive Best: PHOTOS

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
With Onam 2023 festivities ongoing, leading Malayalam cinema's beauties took to the ocassion to look their prettiest. Here's looking at some of our select best

Anna Ben is radiant as she surrounds herself with fresh, handpicked flowers

The jasmine flowers around Malavika Mohanan's hair radiates countryside humility

Kalyani Priyadarshan flaunts a hint of neon in a traditional Kasavu saree

Anupama Parameswaran makes for the perfect Keralite beauty during an Onam festivity

Actress and model Anju Kurian's Kasavu saree is just gorgeous

Anikha Surendran opts for a muted, printed cotton saree which is perfect for an otherwise humid state because comfort is key

