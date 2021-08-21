Onam 2021: Janhvi Kapoor, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and other celebs extend wishes

Several celebrities from the film industry, including actress Janhvi Kapoor and superstars Mohanlal and Allu Arjun, wished their fans of the festival of Onam on social media on Saturday.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala.

Janhvi, who recently started shooting for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen' dropped throwback pictures on her Instagram handle to wish her fans and followers a happy Onam.

Take a look at her post here:

Malayalam films' actor Fahadh Faasil had double reasons to celebrate. He took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Nazriya. The couple also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Fahadh captioned the image as: "Anniversary cheers. Happy Onam".

Superstar Mohanlal uploaded a picture of himself making a rangoli and captioned it "Happy Onam".

"Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Wishing peace, prosperity and well-being for all. Happy Onam".

Telugu star Allu Arjun put up a post on his social media and wrote: "Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous Onam."

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote on his Instagram Stories: "May this festival of Onam fill your home with all joy, peace and happiness. #onamasamshakal #happyonam."

Actor Mahesh Babu wrote on Twitter, "Happy Onam! Wishing you all an abundance of happiness, peace and togetherness this day and always. Stay safe."

