On Women's Day 2020, Melvin Louis claims Sana Khaan planned to 'publicly humiliate him'

'Bigg Boss' fame Sana Khaan's ugly break-up with Melvin Louis has been making headlines for quite a few days. After the actress accused Melvin of impregnating a teenager and called him characterless, the latter has now shared an audio clip.

Melvin Louis took to his Instagram and shared an audio clip, along with a caption that read: "You mocked me ! You mocked my race and my skin color ! You mocked my family ! You mocked my most favourite people with disgusting allegations ! You did your best ! I hope you feel better now PUBLICLY ! #MenAreVictimsToo #YouAskedForIt #NotGuilty #BulaatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi . P.S : For all those who didn’t judge too quick or jump to make quick conclusions, I remember your names and you have my respect ! Thank you for not judging a book by its cover #LoveAndRespectToAll #PooraAudioNoteSunogeTohGirJaaoge #BasAbhiDoneZyadaDramaNahi”

In the audio-clip from his phone conversation with ex-girlfriend Sana Khaan, they can be heard having an argument. The clip starts with Sana saying, "I have to humiliate you! The point is, to feel better, publicly!" Melvin then goes on to say, "I am very sure that that is your intention", to which the actress says, "yeah, yeah, that is my intention."

Choreographer Melvin Louis further continues, “Because you are wondering now what? Abhi how will I go and correct my image out there. Why have I left Melvin? Let me say that he is gone out there and he is cheated on me. Is that your plan?” Sana then replies, "Yeah, Yeah that is my plan?”

Check it out here: