On Salman Khan's birthday, UP Police spreads awareness against Omicron in actor's style; check here

On the occasion of famous Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s birthday, when his fans, people cannot stop talking about him, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday came up with an innovative way to remind people that they must continue to wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

While Salman Khan has been trending all over the social media - Twitter, Facebook, Instagram along with hashtags like Bhai Ka Birthday and HBD Salman, Uttar Pradesh Police on Twitter presented a wordplay of the titles of his films to sensitize people.

As the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading across the country, cases of Covid-19 are surging, the state police made an appeal to the people on Salman Khan's birthday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted a picture of superstar Salman Khan with his face mask along with a text that read, "Zindagi mein Teen Cheez Kabhi Underestimate Mat Karna- Mask, Sanitizer and Social Distancing."

Virus se chal rahi kushti mein yahi teeno 'Antim' tak aapke 'Bodyguard' bane rahenge!



Satark Rahiye Aur Suraksha ke ‘Sultan’ Bankar ‘Bharat' Mein Corona ki 'Dabbang'ai ko 'Kick' kijiye.#Omicron pic.twitter.com/GlBRsjSp48 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 27, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Police also wrote a caption with this image mentioning Salman's films, "Virus se iss 'Dangal' mein yahi teeno 'Antim' tak aapke 'Bodyguard' bane rahenge! Precautions lijiye,'Bharat' mein #Corona ki 'Dabangg'ai ko 'Kick' kijiye. #Omicron."

No wonder, the netizens were impressed with the UP Police's effort and creativity and they appreciated the post with their comments. One of them wrote, "Great effort."

The rising cases of Omicron variant in the country have prompted the governments to bring back restrictions and curbs on public activities. Several state governments have imposed a night curfew to control the spread of the Omicron variant.

Uttar Pradesh is among the states which have imposed night curfew to contain the spread of new variant and virus.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 07:28 PM IST