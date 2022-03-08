On International Women's Day, makers unveil first look of 'Masaba Masaba' Season 2

One of the youngest fashion powerhouses in the industry, Masaba Gupta has been ruling hearts for over a decade now. Her flagship Netflix Original 'Masaba Masaba' gave us an up-close and personal sneak peek into the power icon’s life and was received with love by her ardent fans and followers.

The popularity of 'Masaba Masaba' Season 1 only meant that the second season of the show was one of the most anticipated editions in all of OTT history.

Masaba unveiled the first look of the second season today on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In an empowering post on social media, she took to her social media to post the first look of the show. Masaba wrote, “Season 1 was about being a HOT MESS – Season 2 is about world domination! It’s Time to be KING. Twice the drama, twice the passion, and as always… a whole lot of fashion! Me & Ma being ourselves in Season 2 of #MasabaMasaba, arriving soon on Netflix.”

Even as we obsess over how regal Masaba looks on the throne, crown in place and covered in a leopard print outfit, we cannot help but wait for more details on 'Masaba Masaba' Season 2.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:50 PM IST