On Chiranjeevi’s Birthday, UV Creations Announces Fantasy Entertainer Mega157 

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi who is hailed as one of the most successful stars of Indian cinema turned 68 today. He was born Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad Rao on August 22, 1955, in Mogalthur, a village in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari region. On the auspicious occasion, the Megastar treated his fans by announcing his upcoming project Mega157.

Fans who are enthusiastic to see Chiranjeevi in another fantasy entertainer like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari which is one of the evergreen classics in the Telugu film industry will be more than pleased with this announcement. After a long time, megastar Chiranjeevi signed a fantasy movie and it will be directed by Vassishta who transported the audience into another world with his maiden directorial venture Bimbisara. The film Mega157 to be mounted on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the successful banner of UV Creations is going to be the most expensive one in Chiranjeevi’s career.

The visually entrancing announcement poster has panchabhutas (five elements of nature) such as Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Sky encompassed in an object that has a star-shaped element with a trident in it. It’s perceptible through this amazing poster that the audience is going to witness something they couldn’t even imagine.

Film is a powerful tool for escaping everyday reality, and no genre can transport you to a different place better than fantasy. And, it will be more fun and engaging, if these larger-than-life movies feature a star like Chiranjeevi. With Vassishta who proved his mettle with his very first film at the helm and the leading production house UV Creations backing it, Mega157 will be nothing short of a magnum opus.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the action entertainer film Bholaa Shankar. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film is a remake of the 2015 Tamil hit Vedhalam. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

