On Alia Bhatt's wishlist: Doing an investigative limited TV show

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt is looking forward to making her digital debut with the premiere of her film "Sadak 2", and says she is open to the idea of diving deep into the streaming platform. She even shared the genre on her wishlist: An investigative limited TV show.

"Actors not only in the West but over here also are working directly on the OTT. (Web) has created a huge opportunity for actors to showcase their talent," she said while using the recent success of web series like Sushmita Sen-starrer web series "Aarya" and "Special Ops" series to support her point. "If I'm offered something that I connect with, I would love to do an investigative type limited TV show. It would be quite interesting," she added.

Alia's "Sadak 2" is skipping the traditional theatrical route, and going for a digital platform. The film marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades, and is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak", which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Without revealing much about the plot, the actress said that "Sadak 2" is not a recreation. "The film has different love stories and also has (an element of) thrill. The villain is someone very different and totally unexpected," Alia said.

The actress said that working on the film was a homecoming in its true sense. "That the whole family is coming to make a film together. That emotion is of another level altogether... I always wanted to be picturised in a song from the Bhatt camp, which has been famous for its music," she added.

Alia also released the first poster of the film, which showed Mount Kailash at the end of a long road. She also read out a message from her father, which explained the thought behind the poster. "Mount Kailash, the ageless mountain, has the footprints of gods and sages. It is the abode of the god of all gods, Lord Shiva. So do we really need anything else or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time humanity found its shelter in Kailash. This is a place where all search ends. 'Sadak 2' is the road to love," she said.

On the personal front, the actress said she is spending her lockdown period by learning guitar and doing meditation. "I thought learning guitar would be easy, but it is hard. I have also started taking meditation classes, and helps me keep calm during this time.. I have also spent my time watching content on my TV," she said.

"Sadak 2" will release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.