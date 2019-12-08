OMG! Ranbir Kapoor's cap is so affordable, even you can own it

Ranbir Kapoor, who was busy shooting in Manali for his upcoming film Brahmastra is back in the bay. The 37-year-old was spotted at the airport this afternoon, who also posed for the paparazzi. While Ranbir looks effortlessly stylish no matter what her wears, it was one of his accessories that caught our attention.
The Sanju actor strolled in wearing a grey t-shirt paired with blue jeans and layered it with a dark blue jacket. While his wardrobe would certainly amount to lakhs of rupees, his Yankees cap costs only Rs 1500 to 2000 (depending on the colour you desire).
Ranbir wrapped his Manali schedule for Brahmastra, where he was accompanied by co-stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently Big B shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the location of shooting.
In one of the images, he can be seen standing beside Ranbir. Wearing a heavy fur jacket, the actor looks uber cool in the snapshot. "..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette," he captioned the picture.
Brahmastra, which also features Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna is first part of Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy. The film is scheduled to release in May 2020.
