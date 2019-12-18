OMG: BTS boy band rapper ___ has lost air pods worth RS 5.68 lakhs!

Washington D.C: Kim Nam-Joon, a rapper from the famous K-Pop boy band BTS, has the kind of first world problems that very few of us can empathise with. The 25-year-old music star has now habitual of losing his AirPods, 33 till now to be exact.

The world came to know of Nam-Joon's tragedy during a live stream interview when a fan told him a story about losing their AirPods. Nam-Joon found it rather funny and shared his own experience of repetitively losing the pricey gadget.

He still laments upon his bad luck when he sees 33 added devices in his Bluetooth menu and is currently on his 34th pair. A bunch of math wizards on Twitter quickly took upon the task of calculating how much money Joon has lost because of his careless attitude. Going by the 200 USD retail price for a pair, the k-pop sensation has burned a hole in his wallet that is worth roughly 8000 USD.

Some of his fanatic followers even christened him as a kind and benevolent Robin Hood or AirPod fairy, who goes around donating these goodies to people all over the world.

As a bonus he enlightened his fans with some extra quirky facts about himself such as he likes pineapple on pizza and bleaches his hair every 10 days.

BTS is scheduled to perform with the American pop star Post Malone in Times Square on the coming New Year's Eve.