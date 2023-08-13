OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi Heaps Praises For Co-Star Yami Gautam Dhar, Says Her Preparation Has Impressed Him

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Despite an A certificate and unwarranted backlash by self-righteous, socio-political groups, the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer OMG 2 is picking up momentum at the box-office, through sheer word-of-mouth publicity.

Prior to it's release, the film was marred by controversies owing to the back-and-forth deliberations and changes suggested by the Censor Board, the 25 cuts that the film had to ensure in order to obtain a release certificate and then eventually being granted an A certificate, owing to the subject of sex education being highlighted. Despite these shortcomings, the film has managed to register an opening weekend of ₹25 crores and the odds are only favouring the film further.

While Akshay is being praised for his easy, effortless portrayal as a messenger of Lord Shiva, Tripathi and Dhar have been winning hearts with their spirited acts as Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Kamini, two lawyers who are on the opposing sides of the argument.

In a recent interview, Tripathi who enjoys a loyal following for his craft, heaped high praises for Dhar's ability to be well-prepared before filming a scene. Appreciating her ability to be punctual and dligent, the actor said, “I am impressed by Yami Gautam Dhar’s preparation process . She use to always come prepared and I always been very impressed by her. She use to come on time, she is getting her makeup done, she fully prepared with her script and lines and I use to come prepared, especially when she was recently married. Whereas I use to forget my lines, ask for an off since I could remember lines. I am very impressed by Yami”.

As believed by many of her fans, Yami's ability to perform a variety of roles is seldom discussed about and highlighted alike her contemporaries. Since her career-altering performance in Bala, the actress has starred in an assortment of experimental roles including A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She will be next seen in Dhoom Dham opposite Pratik Gandhi.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 released in cinemas on August 11, 2023. The film highlights the need of sex education in a country that is known as the land of the Kamasutra.

