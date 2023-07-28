Odia Actress Accuses Film Producer Of Leaking Their Intimate Videos, Photos; Case Registered

A popular Odia actress has reportedly levelled serious allegations against a film producer. She has accused him of making their intimate videos and photos viral. According to news report, the actress lodged a police complaint at Laxmisagar police station and a case has been registered.

Reportedly, the actress stated she shared a good relationship with the producer and their intimate videos were shot a few years back.

In her complaint, the actress accused the producer of defaming her after their relationship soured. She added that he forced her to reject film offers from other producers and did not pay her for the projects she had done earlier with him.

The actress' advocate informed a news publication that the actress and the producer 'developed feelings' for each other after working together for some time. However, when she started doing projects with other producers, he objected.

