Nysa Devgan Parties With Orry On His Birthday At Mykonos Night Club; Photos Go Viral

Kajol & Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan have emerged from an electrifying Mykonos bash, setting the internet ablaze. The young and vibrant Nysa, donned in a breathtaking strapless red dress, and partied the night away with her friends at the lively Tabu Mykonos nightclub.

Among her companions was her close friend, Orhan Awatramani, affectionately known as Orry.

The night of revelry reached a crescendo as the group celebrated Orry's birthday in the picturesque backdrop of Greece earlier this week.

NYSA PARTIES WITH ORRY & FRIENDS

Capturing every moment of the star-studded event was businessman Vedant Mahajan, renowned for organizing star-studded soirées in both London and Mumbai.

The exclusive snapshots featured Nysa and Orry in high spirits, striking a pose that is sure to make headlines.

Aside from the celebratory snapshots, Vedant also shared a mesmerizing clip of singer Kanika Kapoor performing on stage, adding to the allure of the gathering. With the nightclub packed to the brim, it was an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance.

NETIZENS REACT TO THE VIRAL POST

The much-anticipated pictures garnered an enthusiastic response from fans and followers. Orry himself left a heartfelt comment, reminiscing about the memorable night, while others couldn't contain their excitement, expressing their envy of the happening party.

A flood of emojis and words of adoration filled the comments section, with fans gushing over Nysa's striking beauty.

Nysa Devgan, a celebrity in her own right, has been frequently spotted jetting off to different locales with her friends, Orry being a constant companion in her escapades.

From paparazzi videos to attending glitzy parties with her family, Nysa gains a fair share of praises & controversies wherever she goes.

