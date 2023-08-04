 Nysa Devgan Parties With Orry On His Birthday At Mykonos Night Club; Photos Go Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNysa Devgan Parties With Orry On His Birthday At Mykonos Night Club; Photos Go Viral

Nysa Devgan Parties With Orry On His Birthday At Mykonos Night Club; Photos Go Viral

Capturing every moment of the star-studded event was businessman Vedant Mahajan, renowned for organizing star-studded soirées in both London and Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image

Kajol & Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan have emerged from an electrifying Mykonos bash, setting the internet ablaze. The young and vibrant Nysa, donned in a breathtaking strapless red dress, and partied the night away with her friends at the lively Tabu Mykonos nightclub.

Among her companions was her close friend, Orhan Awatramani, affectionately known as Orry.

The night of revelry reached a crescendo as the group celebrated Orry's birthday in the picturesque backdrop of Greece earlier this week. 

Read Also
Nysa Devgan gets brutally trolled as she struggles to speak in Hindi: 'Sharam ki baat hai' - watch...
article-image

NYSA PARTIES WITH ORRY & FRIENDS

Capturing every moment of the star-studded event was businessman Vedant Mahajan, renowned for organizing star-studded soirées in both London and Mumbai.

The exclusive snapshots featured Nysa and Orry in high spirits, striking a pose that is sure to make headlines.

Instagram

Instagram

Aside from the celebratory snapshots, Vedant also shared a mesmerizing clip of singer Kanika Kapoor performing on stage, adding to the allure of the gathering. With the nightclub packed to the brim, it was an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance.

Read Also
Nysa Devgan's OOPS moment caught on camera as she steps out in Mumbai - watch video
article-image

NETIZENS REACT TO THE VIRAL POST
The much-anticipated pictures garnered an enthusiastic response from fans and followers. Orry himself left a heartfelt comment, reminiscing about the memorable night, while others couldn't contain their excitement, expressing their envy of the happening party. 

DELL

A flood of emojis and words of adoration filled the comments section, with fans gushing over Nysa's striking beauty.

Nysa Devgan, a celebrity in her own right, has been frequently spotted jetting off to different locales with her friends, Orry being a constant companion in her escapades.

From paparazzi videos to attending glitzy parties with her family, Nysa gains a fair share of praises & controversies wherever she goes.

Read Also
Mumbai: Kajol, Nysa Devgan visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lagaan Duo Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker Pay Last Respects To Nitin Desai

Lagaan Duo Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker Pay Last Respects To Nitin Desai

Nysa Devgan Parties With Orry On His Birthday At Mykonos Night Club; Photos Go Viral

Nysa Devgan Parties With Orry On His Birthday At Mykonos Night Club; Photos Go Viral

Karanvir Bohra 'Not Sorry' After 'Objectifying' Soundous Moufakir At Award Show (WATCH)

Karanvir Bohra 'Not Sorry' After 'Objectifying' Soundous Moufakir At Award Show (WATCH)

Hema Malini REACTS To Dharmendra's Kiss With Shabana Azmi In Rocky Aur Rani: 'He Loves It' 

Hema Malini REACTS To Dharmendra's Kiss With Shabana Azmi In Rocky Aur Rani: 'He Loves It' 

BTS' Jimin Dazzles In Black & White For Tiffany & Co Shoot; SEE PHOTOS

BTS' Jimin Dazzles In Black & White For Tiffany & Co Shoot; SEE PHOTOS