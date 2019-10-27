Nysa Devgan exudes princess vibes in blush pink lehenga at a Diwali party

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan has been spotted several times with her folks on dinner outings and airport arrivals. The young lady made an appearance at T-Series Diwali party hosted by Kishan Kumar.
Nysa opted for a blush pink lehenga that was embellished with gold detailing. She kept it simple with her let down and minimal makeup.
Kajol was recently interacting with the media at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2019 in Mumbai. She responded to the question of her daughter Nysa Devgan making a Hindi film debut by saying that media and other people should give her a break and some space.
“She (Nysa Devgan) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams", Kajol told IANS.
