Nusrat Jahan is an ethnic goddess as she flaunts her 'six yards of grace'

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, was said to be admitted to the ICU of Apollo Gleneagles hospital following respiratory distress. However, sources close to her said, dismissing reports of drug overdose as "rumours".
That being said, Nusrat is back at slaying on her Instagram feed. This time the Bong babe can be seen donning a black saree with ethnic jewelry. She captioned her post as, “Black is an acquired taste, six yards of pure grace”
According to the hospital, she was released on Monday evening after her condition improved. About speculation going around since the morning, the source close to the actor said: "We know there are such rumours, and we have already rejected them on behalf of the family." The source said Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain was in the hospital since Sunday night.
On Sunday, the couple had celebrated Jain's birthday. Jahan had posted on Instagram a photo of their celebrations.
After Jahan was admitted to the ICU, reports started floating around that she either had a drug overdose, a drug allergy or had consumed a large number of sleeping pills.
