Now you see it, not you don’t: Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious video about his beard

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a hilarious video where he is seen getting back to his basic look and ditching the fuzzy beard that he grew amid quarantine.

The 29-year-old star put out a video on Instagram where the star got back to his subtle look in a quirky fashion by making a hilarious video featuring his mother.

In the video, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star is seen sitting in front of the camera while his mom asking him to pass her a few things and finally asks him "Gadi de de." After which Kartik appears to rip off his beard and hand it over to his mother, which looks like a case of a silly misunderstanding. "Gadi beta, gadi," his mom says as a Kartik, who looks puzzled, stares at the camera.