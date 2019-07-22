NotMyDeepika trends, as fans urge Deepika Padukone to not work with ‘MeToo’ accused Luv Ranjan

Social media users may have come across a rather unusual hashtag trending that says #NotMyDeepika. Is it related to Deepika Padukone? Yes. But why did it start and how is it gaining momentum? Apparently, Deepika and her ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside Luv Ranjan’s office, and it seems like a new project is on cards, which involves the duo.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Nushrat Bharucha has also been roped in for the film. The actress has worked with Luv on several projects including Pyaar Ka Punchanama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. As of now, the untitled project will be produced and made by Luv Ranjan under his banner Luv Films. There are speculations that Ajay Devgn might be essaying the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father. The project will go on floor by the end of 2019 and will release on Christmas 2020.

Although fans are happy to see Deepika and Ranbir share screen space, many weren’t agreeing to the idea that Deepika would work with someone who has been accused of harassment under the MeToo Movement.