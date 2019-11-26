Not preachy or serious: Kriti Sanon gives a sneak-peek into 'Mimi'

Actor Kriti Sanon said her forthcoming film "Mimi" won't be a documentary-style take on surrogacy and deals with the subject in an entertaining, fun manner.

Kriti has reunited with her "Luka Chuppi" director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi for "Mimi".

"It's not preachy or serious. It's not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it's going to be a documentary film. It's a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There's a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress.

"She is a dancer and she is ambitious and wants to be an actress and how she ends up becoming a surrogate mother and what all happens, how her life changes and with that she changes. It's a beautiful script," Kriti said in a group interview.