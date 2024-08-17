Not Only Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah Reveals He Did NOT Vibe With Rajkummar Rao & Taapsee Pannu As Well

Gulshan Devaiah and Janhvi Kapoor worked together in the spy thriller film Ulajh. Their chemistry on-screen has been loved by the audience. However, there was a comment made by the actor regarding not vibing with Janhvi on-sets viral on the internet.

Now, the actor has clarified the comment and stated that they are all professional actors just like Taapsee Pannu whom he has worked in Blurr, and with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do, and they share a co-ordial relationship.

Speaking about Janhvi's comment, he said to Galata India, and said, "The point that I was trying to make is that it's not necessary that two people need to vibe to have chemistry, you have to know how to do their job. We both are professional actors, and that's what I was trying to say. I'm very aware of the online trolling that Janhvi has received even before also, and I feel that it's too much sometimes it crosses the line."

He feels that people might like something and might not like something, it is how people take it. Gulshan added, "I wanted to bring up the fact, we are professional actors and not friends. She is quite reserved, and I'm okay with that, I don't want her to be all pally with me. Some people see it like, 'Oh, she comes from a film family, she does not mingle with outsiders'. She is nothing like that, she is very respectful like that."

"I have worked with Taapsee, she is like that, even Rajkummar I worked with him, and we exchanged pleasantries. We don't sit and chat about life, we are not friends. I don't have to be friends with them to effectively work with them. You work with your colleagues, and you don't have to be friends with them to do the job together," he concluded.

On the work front, Gulshan was last seen in the film Ulajh. It is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. It also stars Roshan Mathew and Adil Hussain. The film story revolves around a young IFS officer with a legacy of patriots in her family. It turns into a dangerous personal conspiracy amidst a career-defining post far away from her home. The film was shot in India and London.

He will be next seen in Love Affair, directed by Soni Razdan under the banners of T-Series, and Fish Eye Network Pvt Ltd. The film also stars Ali Fazal, Kalki Koechlin, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.