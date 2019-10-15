Not one, but nine Dayaben to arrive on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

The number nine has significance with Navratri, since it is celebrated across nine days. Sunder Lal thus challenges Jethaa Lal to recognize his wife from amongst the nine women, without being able to see their faces. If he is able to do it, then he can perform garba with his wife.

Will Jethaa Lal rise to the challenge? Will he be able to recognize his wife among the similarly clad women? Will Gokuldhaam Society rejoice in finding their Dayaben and celebrate Navratri with the entire Gada family?

To find out, watch the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm only on SAB TV.