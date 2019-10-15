Not one, but nine Dayaben to arrive on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Everyone following Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TKMOC) is aware that Jethaa Lal had taken a vow not to celebrate Navratri in the absence of his wife Daya. Unable to bear the predicament of his Jija ji, Sunder Lal decides to diffuse the situation. He arrives at Gokuldhaam Society with nine ghoongat clad women to celebrate Navratri.
The number nine has significance with Navratri, since it is celebrated across nine days. Sunder Lal thus challenges Jethaa Lal to recognize his wife from amongst the nine women, without being able to see their faces. If he is able to do it, then he can perform garba with his wife.
Will Jethaa Lal rise to the challenge? Will he be able to recognize his wife among the similarly clad women? Will Gokuldhaam Society rejoice in finding their Dayaben and celebrate Navratri with the entire Gada family?
