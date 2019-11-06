Not like opening a box of chocolates: Why Aamir Khan faces a tough task in emulating Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump

Aamir Khan recently unveiled the first motion poster of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is inspired from one the Hollywood’s greatest masterpiece Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

While Tom was appreciated his best for this role, we cannot wait to watch Mr. Perfectionist to play the same. Only question here is, will he do justice with this legendary role played by Hanks?

We have seen Aamir in many breakthrough roles throughout his career, be it in Dangal, PK or 3 Idiots, however, this will be one of the most challenging characters for him due to various reasons.

Firstly, the expectations of the fans and audience is immensely high with this movie as Forrest Gump in itself was a blockbuster hit. Secondly, since its Aamir, we definitely expect him to bring something new on the table.

With his last and one of the biggest flops in life, Thugs of Hindostan, many fans have become sceptical of his performance and choice of content. Although, Laal Singh Chaddha has been adapted by Forrest Gump, there are chances that any alteration in the movie may result in a disaster.

Advait Chandan’s directorial debut, Secret Superstar, which again starred Mr. Khan, was a critically acclaimed movie among the audience, so we are definitely waiting for him to create a magic as the film’s director once again on the screens as well as at the box office.

Besides Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also star in the adaptation and looking at the co-stars’ past, we can vouch for a hit with Laal Singh Chaddha.

However, owing to the above mentioned reasons, we are not sure if this would mark a masterpiece for Bollywood’s history as well as Aamir’s career like Forrest Gump did for Hollywood and Tom.