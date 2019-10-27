Not just us, but animals too: Ananya Panday urges fans to celebrate cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi: Newbie Ananya Panday on Saturday requested her fans and other social media buffs to celebrate this Diwali cracker-free.

The actor posted a snap of her along with her two pets and gave an important message.

"Happy Diwali from me and mine to you and yours and guys please avoid bursting fire-crackers to make it a happy and safe one for not just us but animals too," she wrote alongside the photo.