Not just Akshay Kumar's Rs 25 crore, here's how much celebrities have donated to fight coronavirus

A couple of days back, we took to liberty to call out Bollywood celebs who were using their quarantine time to stay relevant in the headlines, rather than be the idols and influencers they have been worshipped for. Clearly, workout videos and recipes aren’t helping to slowdown the coronavirus pandemic. While they did manage to entertain, which is their cardinal job, some have gone to the extent of actually providing a helping hand with generous donations. Sorry to say woke folks, but they’re helping in their own way, what’s your excuse?
Here’s a list of Indian celebs (films) who have donated to help the government combat COVID-19.
Akshay Kumar – Rs 25 cr
Superstar Akshay Kumar, often called as ‘Canadian citizen’ took to Twitter to announce that he "will contribute Rs 25 crores" towards the fund. "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to Narendra Modiji''s PM-CARES FUND. Let''s save lives, jaan hai toh jahaan hai," Akshay tweeted.
Prabhas – Rs 4 cr
'Baahubali' actor Prabhas donated Rs 4 crore. Of this, Rs 3 crore is being given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Pawan Kalyan – Rs 2 cr
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan announced that he will will be donating Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's relief funds and Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund.
Allu Arjun – Rs 1.25 cr
Telugu star Allu Arjun has contributed Rs 1.25 crore in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
Mahesh Babu – Rs 1 cr
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has contributed Rs 1 crore to the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Chiranjeevi – Rs 1 cr
Megastar Chiranjeevi donated Rs 1 crore as financial aid for the film industry workers who are jobless due to the complete lockdown.
Ram Charan – Rs 70 lakh
Ram Charan announced he will be donating Rs 70 lakh towards the centre and states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh relief fund in this moment of crisis.
Rajinikanth – Rs 50 lakh
Superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh for the wellbeing of daily wage workers of South Indian film industry in the time of complete shutdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic
Kapil Sharma – Rs 50 lakh
Comedian Kapil Sharma announced that he will be donating Rs 50 lakh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Relief Fund.
Varun Dhawan – Rs 30 lakh
Actor Varun Dhawan took a "pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund". "We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain," Varun added.
Guru Randhawa – Rs 20 lakh
Singer Guru Randhawa too contributed by donating Rs 20 lakhs to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).
Others also helped in different ways. Hrithik Roshan said that he will be supporting the Maharashtra government by providing BMC workers with N95 and FFP3 masks. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon and Bhumi Pednekar among others donated to help daily wage earners amid the lockdown.
Besides that, actors who we have adored for ages, like the Kapoors, Bachchans and Khans haven’t mentioned of their contribution anywhere. While Rishi Kapoor is fighting for alcohol shops to remain open, Amitabh Bachchan is busy sharing misinformation on Twitter. We’re hoping they take real measures to help us solve a real problem.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)