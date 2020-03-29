Not just Akshay Kumar's Rs 25 crore, here's how much celebrities have donated to fight coronavirus

A couple of days back, we took to liberty to call out Bollywood celebs who were using their quarantine time to stay relevant in the headlines, rather than be the idols and influencers they have been worshipped for. Clearly, workout videos and recipes aren’t helping to slowdown the coronavirus pandemic. While they did manage to entertain, which is their cardinal job, some have gone to the extent of actually providing a helping hand with generous donations. Sorry to say woke folks, but they’re helping in their own way, what’s your excuse?

Here’s a list of Indian celebs (films) who have donated to help the government combat COVID-19.

Akshay Kumar – Rs 25 cr

Superstar Akshay Kumar, often called as ‘Canadian citizen’ took to Twitter to announce that he "will contribute Rs 25 crores" towards the fund. "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to Narendra Modiji''s PM-CARES FUND. Let''s save lives, jaan hai toh jahaan hai," Akshay tweeted.

Prabhas – Rs 4 cr

'Baahubali' actor Prabhas donated Rs 4 crore. Of this, Rs 3 crore is being given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan – Rs 2 cr

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan announced that he will will be donating Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's relief funds and Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund.