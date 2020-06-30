'Not good for Islam': Pak trolls attack 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' actor Burcu Kiratali for rocking a bikini

Turkish series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' -- dubbed as 'Tukish Game of Thrones' - has gained immense popularity in Pakistan, ever since PM Imran Khan dubbed it in Urdu for the audience. While it was done to impart religious education, it has resulted in trolls attacking leading actresses Burcu Kiratli and Esra Bilgic for their Instagram pictures.

After actress Esra Bilgic, Turkish beauty Burcu Kiratli, who plays the role of Gokce Khatun in the series, has become the target of vicious trolls. Unable to accept the real personality of their favourite character, Pakistani trolls have been flooding Burcu's comments section with mean and hateful remarks.

An old video of the ''Dirilis: Ertugrul' showed her in a bikini, enjoying in a swimming pool. Reacting to the video, a troll wrote, "Shame shame on you may Allah give hidayh."

Another commented, "Really sorry to say but you know that we are from Muslim community and that things are not allowed in islamic culture."