'Not good for Islam': Pak trolls attack 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' actor Burcu Kiratali for rocking a bikini

Turkish series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' -- dubbed as 'Tukish Game of Thrones' - has gained immense popularity in Pakistan, ever since PM Imran Khan dubbed it in Urdu for the audience. While it was done to impart religious education, it has resulted in trolls attacking leading actresses Burcu Kiratli and Esra Bilgic for their Instagram pictures.
After actress Esra Bilgic, Turkish beauty Burcu Kiratli, who plays the role of Gokce Khatun in the series, has become the target of vicious trolls. Unable to accept the real personality of their favourite character, Pakistani trolls have been flooding Burcu's comments section with mean and hateful remarks.
An old video of the ''Dirilis: Ertugrul' showed her in a bikini, enjoying in a swimming pool. Reacting to the video, a troll wrote, "Shame shame on you may Allah give hidayh."
Another commented, "Really sorry to say but you know that we are from Muslim community and that things are not allowed in islamic culture."
Earlier, Esra Bilgic - who plays the role of Halima Khatun, was also trolled for her stunning pictures on the photo-sharing app. The actress had to resort to switching off her comments section.
Meanwhile, the harsh comments have been garnering a lot of attention on social media and several women have come out in support of the two.
A user commented, "Kindly pakistanis stop criticizing and behaving like an idoit .. everyone has its own personal boundaries respect them."
Hitting out at trolls, another user wrote, "Guys please u all have no rights to disrespect anyone. It's her choice not ours. Ertugal Gazi is drama and halima is a character. Halima doesn't exist now. Don't find halima in Ersa bilgic. Guys do u see dressing of our pakistani actresses?? U all can just criticize everyone . Don't pretend like u r our u people are perfect. V can't estimate anyone by his or her dressing."
"I am actually dying of laughter at the amount of Pakistani men heart broken over her not being the same as her role of halime sultan broo let her be man why u tryna get her to fit ur “ideal” image. Chill she’s not gonna marry u don’t worry about her," read a comment.
