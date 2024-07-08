'Not Even Worth Our Puke': Sudheer Babu Apologises For Casting YouTuber Praneeth Who Passed Lewd Comments Against Girl Child

Actor Sudheer Babu expressed his outrage and disappointment over the behaviour of YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu, who had been cast along with him in the Telugu film Harom Hara. For those unversed, Praneeth was slammed by netizens after he sexualised a father-daughter bond and passed indecent comments in one of his videos.

Now, in a strongly worded post on X, Sudheer condemned the YouTuber's indecent remarks and called for stricter accountability on social media platforms. He also stated that he 'disgusted' by the fact that Praneeth was given an opportunity to act in his act. The YouTuber had played a small role in the film.

He issued an apology and wrote, "For good or bad, I'm not a social media guy nor do I keep up with things. I feel so disgusted by the fact we had #PraneethHanumanthu casted in #HaromHara. Sincere apologies from me and my entire team. We didn't know what a pathetic creature this man is. It wasn't in my knowledge."

"I couldn't even dare to go through the entirety social media has exposed about him. Those things are not even worth our puke but they should have our attention at this hour. We should make sure these sick minds shouldn't have a platform for the filth they wanna spread. This isn't freedom of speech by any means," his post further read.

Praneeth is a YouTuber known for his controversial and often offensive remarks. After facing severe backlash from netizens, following the exposure of his comments, he issued an apology and also revealed that he edited the video and removed the controversial part.

He wrote on X, "Edited out the problematic part from the video. Unconditionally and unambiguously apologetic about the lapse in judgment. As a creator, my attempt is always to put a smile. Unfortunately this time I have crossed the line between what is dark and what is distasteful."

The issue was also amplified after actor Sai Dharam Tej urged the Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister of the state to take strict action against the YouTuber.

The team of Harom Hara is yet to make an official statement regarding Sudheer's post and the future involvement of Hanumanthu in the project. The film hit the big screens on March 31 and it is all set to release on an OTT platform soon. Harom Hara also stars Malvika Nair, Sunil, Jaya Prakash, Akshara, Arjun Gowda, Lakki Lakshman, and Ravi Kale.