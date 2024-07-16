'Not Even Wearing A Mask': Netizens REACT As Akshay Kumar Attends Ambani Event Days After Testing COVID-19 Positive (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attended the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Monday (July 15). Several photos and videos of the actor arriving at the venue with his wife, former actress Twinkle Khanna, have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. The actor had to skip Anant and Radhika's wedding as he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to media reports, he attended the reception after testing negative for COVID-19.

However, soon after Akshay's videos surfaced, the actor was trolled for not wearing a mask as a precautionary measure. Several users also questioned how he tested COVID-19 negative so quickly.

"What is this.. got info tht he got COVID.. n not even wearing a mask. Very bad," a user commented under a video shared by a paparazzo on social media.

"Are yeh to covid positive tha na 2 din pehle? To yahan wahan kya ghoom raha hai? Sabko infect karega kya?" asked another user.

A third user questioned, "Covid badi jaldi theek ho Gaya ???"

Check out his video here:

On July 12, it was reported that Akshay was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the third time, following symptoms that arose during the promotions of his latest film, Sarfira. Alongside Akshay, several members of the promotional team of the film have also tested positive for the virus.

Akshay had tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2021, which led to hospitalisation, and again in May 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay’s latest offering Sarfira hit the theatres on Friday. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. He will next be seen in films like Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Sky Force and others.