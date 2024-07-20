Not Divorce, Is THIS The Real Reason Why Abhishek Bachchan Liked The Separation Post On Instagram?

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently ignited speculation about his separation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after he liked a post on Instagram related to divorce. Fans and media outlets quickly picked up on this action, interpreting it as a sign of trouble in their relationship. The Bachchans, known for being private about their personal matters, have not publicly addressed these rumours yet.

However, the incident has fueled widespread curiosity and discussions among fans and media alike. Amid the speculation, a viral Reddit post has revealed the real reason why Abhishek liked the post.

The now-viral post suggests that the reason behind Abhishek liking the Instagram post about divorce is not because there's trouble in his married life, however, there's still a Aishwarya Rai connection.

The post claims that Abhishek liked it because Zirak Marker, a longtime friend of Aishwarya, contributed to the article referenced in the Instagram post about divorce.

Abhishek and Aishwarya once again sparked separation rumours after arriving separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding functions.

It may be mentioned that Big B, Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda arrived together at the wedding and they all were all smiles as they posed for the photographers. Aishwarya arrived separately with her daughter.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who have a daughter named Aaradhya, have always been in the public eye, and their relationship has often been the subject of media scrutiny. Despite the current rumours, their bond has been strong over the years. They have often expressed admiration and respect for each other on social media.