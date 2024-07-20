 Not Divorce, Is THIS The Real Reason Why Abhishek Bachchan Liked The Separation Post On Instagram?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNot Divorce, Is THIS The Real Reason Why Abhishek Bachchan Liked The Separation Post On Instagram?

Not Divorce, Is THIS The Real Reason Why Abhishek Bachchan Liked The Separation Post On Instagram?

The reason behind Abhishek Bachchan liking the Instagram post about divorce is not because of trouble in his married life, however, there's still a Aishwarya Rai connection

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
article-image

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently ignited speculation about his separation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after he liked a post on Instagram related to divorce. Fans and media outlets quickly picked up on this action, interpreting it as a sign of trouble in their relationship. The Bachchans, known for being private about their personal matters, have not publicly addressed these rumours yet.

However, the incident has fueled widespread curiosity and discussions among fans and media alike. Amid the speculation, a viral Reddit post has revealed the real reason why Abhishek liked the post.

Read Also
Photos: Aishwarya Rai Flaunts Sindoor, Celebrates Holi With Abhishek Bachchan Amid Reports Of...
article-image

The now-viral post suggests that the reason behind Abhishek liking the Instagram post about divorce is not because there's trouble in his married life, however, there's still a Aishwarya Rai connection.

The post claims that Abhishek liked it because Zirak Marker, a longtime friend of Aishwarya, contributed to the article referenced in the Instagram post about divorce.

The real reason why Abhishek liked that IG post: Aishwarya’s longtime friend Zirak Marker contributed to the article.
byu/goldengirlsunehri inBollyBlindsNGossip

Abhishek and Aishwarya once again sparked separation rumours after arriving separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding functions.

It may be mentioned that Big B, Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda arrived together at the wedding and they all were all smiles as they posed for the photographers. Aishwarya arrived separately with her daughter.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who have a daughter named Aaradhya, have always been in the public eye, and their relationship has often been the subject of media scrutiny. Despite the current rumours, their bond has been strong over the years. They have often expressed admiration and respect for each other on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Not Divorce, Is THIS The Real Reason Why Abhishek Bachchan Liked The Separation Post On Instagram?

Not Divorce, Is THIS The Real Reason Why Abhishek Bachchan Liked The Separation Post On Instagram?

Netizens Laud Gulshan Devaiah For Being Honest About NOT 'Vibing' With Co-Star Janhvi Kapoor: 'Love...

Netizens Laud Gulshan Devaiah For Being Honest About NOT 'Vibing' With Co-Star Janhvi Kapoor: 'Love...

Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Ranvir Shorey For Calling Sana Makul 'Sadakchaap': 'Sharam Aani Chaiye, How Dare...

Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Ranvir Shorey For Calling Sana Makul 'Sadakchaap': 'Sharam Aani Chaiye, How Dare...

‘He Will Direct His Own Ramayana’: Kangana Ranaut Mocks Sonu Sood For Comparing Food Vendor...

‘He Will Direct His Own Ramayana’: Kangana Ranaut Mocks Sonu Sood For Comparing Food Vendor...

Shivam Khajuria On Pratiksha Honmukhe's RETURN To Television After Ouster From Yeh Rihsta Kya...

Shivam Khajuria On Pratiksha Honmukhe's RETURN To Television After Ouster From Yeh Rihsta Kya...