Not Dilip Joshi But THESE Popular Comedians Were Considered For Jethalal’s Role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, one of the most iconic shows on Indian television is a cult favourite. While the show continues to reign Indian television after all these years and every character on the show has emerged to be an audience favourite, one character, that rules the hearts is that of Jethalal essayed by Dilip Joshi.

Today, Dilip Joshi stands synonymous to the name of Jethalal for every ardent viewer of the show. However, a decade back, when the show was chalked out, it was not Dilip who was the first choice of the makers for the show. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Joshi was offered the character of Champak Chacha, Jetha Lal’s father in the show. However, Dilip felt that he would be able to portray the character of Jetha Lal better. Which is when, the actor auditioned for the part and the rest is history. However, not many people know that apart from Dilip, popular faces from the world of Indian comedy, like Yogesh Tripathi, Ali Asgar, Kiku Sharda, Ahaaan Quereshi and Rajpal Yadav were also offered the part. However, looks like, somethings are just destined to be.

Currently, the actor is the highest paid star on the show and takes home a whopping amount of 1.5- 2 Lakh per episode of the show.