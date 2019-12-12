Not Dhoni or Virat, but Deepika's 'all-time favorite cricketer' is Rahul Dravid

"How much we focus on our physical strength -- our mental strength and mental endurance -- is equally important if not more. At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it's the mind that takes over -- and nurturing that is very important."

"A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that -- the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important," said Deepika, on Star Sports' pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live.

Deepika soon makes her debut as a producer in the self-starring "Chhapaak", directed and co-produced by "Raazi" maker Meghna Gulzar. The actress portrays real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film.