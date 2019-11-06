Not dating, hard to believe: Check out KL Rahuls' adorable birthday wish for Athiya Shetty

As she turned 27, Athiya Shetty was flooded with friends and fans showering wishes on her, on social media. One look at her Instagram stories and you know how much the actor values those messages of love. One, however, caught our eyes especially. Athiya’s rumoured relationship with cricketer KL Rahul is making headlines for a while now. While they’re yet to break silence on that, Rahul didn’t forget to wish her on Instagram!
He posted a picture of the two sitting inside what looks like a coffee shop, engrossed in a conversation while Athiya also flashes a big smile. He only writes, ‘Happy Birthday’, but his message certainly has its heart at the right place!
This is enough of a hint, right?
Athiya herself had a beautiful, cosy celebration at home, it seems. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting amid bouquets of flowers and balloons, cutting a pretty chocolate cake. ‘Thankful, grateful & blessed,’ she wrote.
On the work front, Athiya was last seen in Mubarakan, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. The hiatus is about to end as she will soon be seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)