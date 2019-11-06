Not dating, hard to believe: Check out KL Rahuls' adorable birthday wish for Athiya Shetty

As she turned 27, Athiya Shetty was flooded with friends and fans showering wishes on her, on social media. One look at her Instagram stories and you know how much the actor values those messages of love. One, however, caught our eyes especially. Athiya’s rumoured relationship with cricketer KL Rahul is making headlines for a while now. While they’re yet to break silence on that, Rahul didn’t forget to wish her on Instagram!

He posted a picture of the two sitting inside what looks like a coffee shop, engrossed in a conversation while Athiya also flashes a big smile. He only writes, ‘Happy Birthday’, but his message certainly has its heart at the right place!