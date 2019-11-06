Not as easy it looks: 'Coolie No. 1' Varun Dhawan learns 'thumka' is tough

Filmmaker David Dhawan’s next directorial Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles, is currently being shot in Mumbai. While the shooting schedule is pretty hectic, the cast is making sure to keep it fun on the sets of the film.

Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share a video of himself doing the desi thumkas along with the choreographers. Whilst learning the steps he confessed that it was not an easy at all. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Yeh easy nahi hain try kar ke dekho bhai (sic).”