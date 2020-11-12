'Not a Messiah' Sonu Sood funds 7 lakh for heart surgery of 4-month old child from Hyderabad

Sonu Sood has once again come to the rescue of a person in need. This time, it was a four-month old child who was in need of Rs 7 lakh for heart surgery, and Sood, who has been helping countless people during the entirety of the pandemic, funded the total cost of the surgery.

According to News18, Advaith Shourya, the four-month old son of Pandipally Babu and Rajitha in Siricilla Rajanna District of Telangana, was suffering from a heart disease.

Doctors devised a fee up to Rs 7 lakh for the treatment, and the father, who works in a courier company, sought help as he could not bear the expenditure.

Babu's friends and fellow villagers took advantage of social media and spread the situation, eventually reaching out to Sood to help Advaith.

Sood responded to the tweets and assured that the surgery has been scheduled. Wishing the child a speedy recovery, he wrote: "It’s an urgent surgery. Surgery is confirmed for tomorrow @InnovaHeart Hospital. Dr. Kona Samba Murthy will take good care. All The Best & wishing the kid a speedy recovery."