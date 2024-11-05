'Not A Good Thing': Prashanth Neel APOLOGISES To Shah Rukh Khan For Salaar's Clash With Dunki

It's been almost a year since Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar clashed at the box office, and the latter's director, Prashanth Neel, has finally issued a statement. He apologised to SRK and the makers of Dunki for releasing his film on the same day, and cited astrology as the reason.

According to a report in News18, Prashanth admitted that releasing a film on a date that another filmmaker has already booked is "not a good thing", but he had no other option. "That was the only date we had. We apologise to Dunki’s team also. They announced the date first. It is not a good thing for anybody to be putting their movie on the date which has been announced (by someone else). They had announced the film’s release date a year before so apologies from the whole team of Salaar to the team of Dunki," he stated.

He went on to say that he did not want such a situation, but could not do anything about it. "Shah Rukh sir and Rajkumar sir are colossal. We didn’t want a situation like that. But it came up only because of the astrology and everything else," he added.

Both backed by massive names and buzz, Dunki and Salaar released in theatres on December 21, 2023. While Dunki marked SRK's third film of the year after the mega blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, Salaar was crucial for Prabhas after the massive Adipurush failure and controversy.

Both the films crossed the Rs 500 mark at the box office, and competed head to head in the theatres. The makers of Dunki or SRK too did not comment on the clash with Salaar.