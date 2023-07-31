Nora Fatehi Reveals She Was Asked To Date 'Specific People' For PR

Actress Nora Fatehi has had a long journey in Bollywood, but today, she can proudly say that she has carved a niche for herself. However, her journey to reach where she is today was not a cakewalk, and she faced numerous challenges on the way. And she has now made some shocking claims about how she was asked to 'date specific people' to make a place for herself in the industry.

Nora is one of the most loved stars today and she has a massive fan following, not just on social media, but in real life as well.

She has given Bollywood some of the blockbuster dance numbers, and she makes sure to turn heads every time she steps out in the city.

Nora on being asked to date for PR

During a recent interaction, Nora revealed how she was asked to be in a relationship with people to grab eyeballs and get work.

Without taking names, she said, "I was constantly told you should date specific people for PR". She added that she is glad she never took those suggestions seriously, because she can now say that she has become successful on her own terms.

"My success is not because I have another guy next to me or another hero I am hanging on to," she said.

'Want to play lead roles': Nora

Nora also stated that while she has been playing cameo roles in films along with her routine dance numbers, she makes sure that they are relevant to the film's storyline.

She also expressed her desire to now play lead roles, and said that though the cameos helped her be where she is today, she is now ready to step into the next phase of her career and see herself evolve.

On the work front, Nora will be next seen judging the dance series 'Hip Hop India', alongside ace choreographer Remo D'Souza.

Besides, she also has Sajid Khan's directorial comeback '100%' in her kitty, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill. She will also be a part of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express', alongside Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma.

Read Also Abhishek Bachchan Grooves To Kajra Re With Nora Fatehi; Video Goes Viral

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)