'Noise Mat Karo': Actor Siddharth Loses His Cool At Paps For Clicking Him In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Actor Siddharth, renowned for his role in the film Rang De Basanti, snapped at the paparazzi on Thursday as they clicked him while he stepped out in Mumbai. He was seen losing his cool at the photographers who tried to capture him as he was spotted in Bandra.

In the video that has now gone viral, Siddharth can be seen making his way to his car wearing a casual brown t-shirt and beige pants. As he was about to get into his car, a couple of photographers went close to him to click his photos, and that is when the actor got irked.

He was seen instantly turning away from the cameras and covering his face. "Noise mat karo! Mereko nahi achha lagta, bola tumko hazaar baar," an irritated Siddharth was heard telling the paps.

The shutterbugs quickly apologised and stepped back, allowing the actor to zoom off in his car.

Siddharth was all over the news a few days ago after he announced his engagement with actress and longtime girlfriend, Aditi Rao Hydari. The two got engaged in the presence of their friends and family members at a 400-year-old temple, and shared the news with their fans with a mushy photo.

"She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D," Siddharth's caption read.

On the work front, he was last seen in the Tamil film Chithha, which failed to make a mark at the box office. He has an impressive line up of films in the near future, including Indian 2, Indian 3, and Test.