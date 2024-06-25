 'No Uterus, No Gyaan': Richa Chadha SLAMS Netizen For Criticising Deepika Padukone For Wearing High Heels During Pregnancy
Deepika Padukone is expecting her first baby with her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first baby with Ranveer Singh, attended her upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD's pre-release event in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a black bodycon midi dress and matching black tie-up high heels.

However, the actress was criticised by netizens for wearing heels during pregnancy, as Deepika is due in three months and will be embracing motherhood in September 2024. She was also called out by a social media user for wearing heels. However, Chadha, who is also pregnant, slammed the netizen and backed Padukone.

An influencer made a video backing Padukone and said that the mom-to-be has the right to choose her comfort and she does not need anyone to tell her what she should be wearing.

Chadha, commented under the reel, stating, “no uterus, no gyaan (no uterus, no opinion).”

Check out Richa Chadha's reply:

Richa, on the other hand, is expecting her first baby with actor, husband Ali Fazal. In February 2024, the couple shared the official announcement on their social media handle.

Richa and Ali posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide featured a carousel of Fazal and Chadha posing together. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika has Singham Again with Ranveer, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in the lead.

She also has The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan and Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

Richa, on the other hand, was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

