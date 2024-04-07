No Release Date Locked For Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD: Reports

Starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin, and Kamal Hassan. Despite widespread anticipation surrounding the movie, recent reports suggest that the release date might be postponed due to the upcoming elections.

According to a report in ETimes, the film, initially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9th, might be pushed back due to the Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 13th. The new proposed release date is May 30th, as per the report, to ensure a smooth theatrical run and avoid clashing with the Hollywood film 'The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.' The makers have reportedly begun informing distributors about these potential changes.

However, a recent report by Hindustan Times contradict these claims, with a source labeling the reports as 'untrue.' While the looming elections may have caused some disruptions, the makers have not finalized the release date yet. The source emphasized that there is currently no clarity on the release date, and any announcements will come directly from the film's production team.

'Kalki: 2898 AD' is a sci-fi film with connections to mythology, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hassan in lead roles.

Director Nag Ashwin previously mentioned at an event that the movie spans 6000 years, beginning with the Mahabharata and concluding in the year 2898 AD. He emphasized the effort to create unique worlds while retaining an Indian essence and avoiding a Blade Runner-esque aesthetic.