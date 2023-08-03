Nitu Chandra Srivastava Voiced Judy Stark in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow Podcast Series For THIS reason

Nitu Chandra Srivastava |

Actress Nitu Chandra Srivastava has voiced the character of Judy Stark in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow podcast series. She is know for acting in films such as Garam Masala, Traffic Signal, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye and Never Back Down: Revolt. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How was it to lend your voice for Wastelanders: Black Widow podcast?

As an artiste, embarking on this new venture filled me with a sense of confidence and excitement. Stepping into uncharted territory opened up a whole new realm of creative possibilities. Although it was entirely unfamiliar to me, the experience was incredibly enjoyable and fulfilling. To my surprise, I discovered hidden talents within myself that I never knew existed. The positive response and appreciation from the audience further reinforced my belief in my capabilities.

Can you elaborate further?

The journey has been a profound learning experience, unveiling facets of my creativity that I had yet to explore. It provided me with an immense opportunity to delve deep into my imagination, visualising the entire story and bringing it to life in a way I had never done before. I have not only honed my existing skills but also unearthed a passion for storytelling through visual media. It has enriched my perspective as an artiste and allowed me to express myself in entirely new dimensions.

What inspired you to take up this project?

When the role of Judy Stark was offered to me, I instinctively knew it was a perfect fit. Her character resonated deeply with me because she exudes a rare combination of being cold and upfront when dealing with challenges, yet underneath that exterior, she carries empathy, a warm heart, and genuine care for others. In a world dominated by villains and vamps, Judy’s journey to the top with her unique personality is what truly captivated me.

You have a unique voice. Your comment?

Throughout my life, I have often been complimented on my distinct voice, leading me to consider pursuing a career in singing. However, it was when this acting opportunity came my way that I realised where my true passion lies. I wanted to showcase my additional talent and prove that my voice can be a powerful instrument in bringing a character like Judy Stark to life. I am eager to showcase my range as an actor and delve deep into the nuances of Judy's personality, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

Do you have any message for aspiring actresses?

Embrace your uniqueness with utmost confidence, for it is the key to success in the world of acting. Regardless of your appearance, ethnicity, or background, remember that talent knows no boundaries. Your skills and dedication to the craft are what truly matter. Be resolute in your pursuit of acting, and don’t be afraid to create your own opportunities. The industry may present challenges, but with determination and passion, you can carve a path for yourself.

What are your forthcoming projects?

I have an upcoming Tamil film releasing after two months. It features renowned talents like Sundar C and Anurag Kashyap. I’m sure it will be an exciting and successful venture for me as an actor. My brother and I have collaborated to produce films in Maithili and Bhojpuri languages, showcasing our dedication to promoting regional cinema. In Bollywood, I am reading numerous scripts and have a project scheduled for shooting in November. Additionally I have a show called Umrao Jaan starting in December.

