 Nitesh Pandey Funeral: Rupali Ganguly and other TV celebs pay their last respects
Nitesh Pandey Funeral: Rupali Ganguly and other TV celebs pay their last respects

Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Actor Nitesh Pancey who essayed the character of Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly's on-screen brother Bhavesh in the show, passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 50.

Rupali shared a smililar off-screen bond with Nitesh and rushed to his funeral to pay respects to her on-screen brother

Rupali was one of the closest people to Nitesh

She was seen crying inconsolably in a video which has surfaced on the internet. Look at others who arrived at Nitesh's funeral

Kabhi Kabhi Itefaq se actress Yesha Rughani also arrived at the location

Sidharth

