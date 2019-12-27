Nita Ambani's teeny-tiny bag's price is a mind-boggling Rs 5 Lakh!

At par with international carnivals, JioWonderland gave the children an exclusive preview of the exciting attractions such as drone shows, carousels, magic acts, Ferris wheel, trampoline parks, meet and greet with Santa Claus, photo booths and others.

A special character parade including the Hamley and Hattie bear from Hamleys Family brought extra cheer to the day where the children saw their favourite characters in-person.

Children carried back the memories of a mesmerising experience and special gifts handed over to them by Ambani and Santa Claus, the statement said.

"It is the season of joy and giving and I strongly believe that the cheer should be shared with the children first and foremost. Children deserve a holistic life perspective and it comes from an understanding and experience of various aspects of life including the joy of the festive season," Nita Ambani said.

"Every child should have the right to play and Reliance Foundation was delighted to provide the opportunity for 4000 underprivileged children to be the first to experience and enjoy the new JioWonderland," she added.

Nita Ambani, along with Isha Ambani Piramal, marked the opening of JioWonderland by switching on the lights of India's tallest sustainable Christmas tree, the statement said.

"The 'Recycle4life Christmas tree' is made of R|Elan GreenGold fabric and Relwood. R|Elan GreenGold fabric is made from recycled post-consumer bottles. RelWood which is 100 per cent recyclable and enables us to achieve a wood like finish without containing any wood particles, ensures that not a single tree needs to get cut for the making of RelWood," the statement added.

The tree is a representation of the plastic waste collected by Reliance employees as part of the Reliance Foundation's Recycle4Life campaign, a 'Swachhata hi Seva' initiative. This drive, which resulted in collection of over 78 tons of plastic waste bottles, also contributed to the making of the tree.

Reliance Foundation, under Nita Ambani's leadership, has been organising Christmas celebrations for underprivileged children since 2012. It also supports Hamleys' toy donation drive which this year has distributed over 5000 toys to underprivileged children across India.

With inputs from ANI