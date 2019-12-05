Nita Ambani is an epitome of elegance in this magnificent traditional ensemble

The wedding season is upon us, and if there’s anyone who needs traditional fashion cues, get a hold of Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita’s style book that prevails on several fan made accounts on social media.

Nita Ambani sure knows how to go glam for an occasion this season. The mother of three is incomparable with it comes to her impeccable sense of fashion. From sarees, lehengas during wedding ceremonies to casual outings, Nita knows a thing or two about couture.

A recent picture shared by celebrity makeup artist Micky Contractor, shows Nita donning a gorgeous red-coloured gota-patti work lehenga with contrasting blue and pink coloured dupatta. She has accentuated her look with heavy kundan work jewellery.