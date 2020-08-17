Nishikant Kamat passes away: AIG Hospital, Hyderabad issues a statement; confirms his demise

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who was undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease in a Hyderabad hospital, breathed his last on Monday. He was 50.
Kamat was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31, 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years, as per the hospital authorities.
Earlier, Kamat's friends from the industry had said that the director had passed away and posted their condolences on social media. However, actor Riteish Deshmukh had refuted the claims and issued a statement, which confirmed that Kamat was 'on ventilator and still alive'.
Hours later, confirming the tragic news, the 'Ek Villian' actor tweeted: "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."
Hospital authorities too confirmed his demise. "Director #NishikantKamat passed away at 1624 hours today. He was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years," AIG hospital confirmed.
The hospital later issued a detailed statement regarding the same.
The hospital authorities in a statement said, "Mr. Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue."
It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver Cirrhosis for the past two years, the hospital added. "Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed an improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension," said hospital authorities.
"Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists. Gastroenterologists. Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends, and fans," the statement read.
Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Drishyam', Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Madaari'. He has also directed John Abraham-starters 'Force' and 'Rocky Handsome' among others.
He is also known for debut directorial Marathi films like 'Dombivali Fast' and 'Lai Bhaari'. As an actor, he was featured in the Marathi film 'Saatchya Aat Gharat' and his 2016 directorial 'Rocky Handsome'.
(With inputs from ANI)
