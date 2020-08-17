Nishikant Kamat passes away: AIG Hospital, Hyderabad issues a statement; confirms his demise

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who was undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease in a Hyderabad hospital, breathed his last on Monday. He was 50.

Kamat was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31, 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years, as per the hospital authorities.

Earlier, Kamat's friends from the industry had said that the director had passed away and posted their condolences on social media. However, actor Riteish Deshmukh had refuted the claims and issued a statement, which confirmed that Kamat was 'on ventilator and still alive'.

Hours later, confirming the tragic news, the 'Ek Villian' actor tweeted: "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."

Hospital authorities too confirmed his demise. "Director #NishikantKamat passed away at 1624 hours today. He was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years," AIG hospital confirmed.