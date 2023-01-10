'Nightmare': Pakistani actress accuses Indian producer, Pak director of sexual harassment

Pakistani actress accuses Indian producer, Pak director of sexual harassment |

Pakistani actress Mehreen Shah made shocking revelations in a now-removed video posted on her Instagram handle. The actress claimed that Pakistani director Syed Ehsan Ali Zaidi and Indian producer Raj Gupta sexually Harassed her when they were filming a movie in Azerbaijan's Baku. Mehreen, while describing her horrifying experience, claimed that the producer and director had also invited sex workers to the hotel. The actress, who could be seen crying in the video, said she was harassed because she disobeyed their indecent demands. The actress claimed she was oblivious to everything but now felt compelled to speak up and share the terrible experience in order to warn women actresses.

Indian producer tried to get close to me: Actress

Narrating the horrid experience, Mehreen said: "I had reached Azerbaijan's capital Baku with Ehsan Ali Zaidi and Raj Gupta in connection with a shooting. As soon as they reached here, the behavior of both of them changed completely. When I refused their demand, they tried to misbehave with me. Working with Ali Zaidi and Raj Gupta has been nothing less than a nightmare for me. I don't even know whether they came here to work or they have some other motive behind it."

"The Indian producer tried to get close to me, but when I flatly refused, his style changed completely. They didn't even give me food. Not only this, my health had deteriorated during the shoot, yet he did not even see me," she added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not being given ticket to return: Mehreen

The Pakistani actress claimed that she has currently not even been given airline tickets to travel back to Pakistan. Mehreen claimed that she is quite uneasy around the director and the film producer and that she now needs to make own travel arrangements to return to Pakistan.