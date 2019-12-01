Nickyanka Anniversary: Nick's resistant expression in every picture with PeeCee proves he is just like any other husband

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most unconventional couples of this generation. The couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary today, on December 1 and we have proof that even though they are different than others, yet they have similar traits like any other couple.

From Nick celebrating all the Indian festivals with PeeCee and vice-versa for all the Christian festivals, the love birds make sure to keep each other happy and respect their beliefs. While they are too good at maintaining the relationship even after cultural barriers, one thing they couldn't hide is Nick's resistance to couple pictures.

Yes, you read it right! Look for yourself at these pictures below, and we are sure you'll agree that Nick is just like any other husband who gets clicked forcefully by his wife at every occasion.